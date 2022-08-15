Disappointed With Implementation Of Central Schemes In Meghalaya: Tudu

Shillong, Aug 14: Union minister Bishweswar Tudu on Saturday expressed ‘disappointment’ over the implementation of various Central schemes in Meghalaya.

The Union minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs said the State on an average was able to achieve only 30-40 per cent in all the Central schemes.

“In pen and paper I am happy but practically I am not happy. We have suggested to the State to achieve what we have given the period (for completion of such schemes),” Tudu said at the sideline of a programme at the BJP office here.

The Union minister was on a two-day visit to the State capital for reviewing the implementation of the various Central schemes in Meghalaya.

Tudu directed the State administration to take leaders of all political parties into consideration. “This is because there are allegations that only proposals of ruling parties elected representatives (were being considered) but not those from other parties. Therefore, it has also been directed, suggested and advised to take them (other parties) into consideration,” he stated.

On the status of the Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) sanctioned by the Union Tribal Affairs ministry, Tudu said there are those which are under construction and yet to be completed and there are others where tendering process is not completed.

“We have asked them to complete the EMRS before 2024,” he said, adding “This is the duty of the state government to start (the work) immediately. When I reach Delhi I will talk to ensure the work starts immediately otherwise if the agency to which the work is awarded it will be withdrawn and another agency will be given.”

He stressed on the need to rejuvenate water bodies to address the problem of water crisis. The State Government has identified many water bodies for rejuvenation so that the water capacity can be increased.

On the delay in completing the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) Phase-III, Tudu said if the project is not completed within the stipulated period, action will be taken on this regard. (PTI)