Dry weather causes water scarcity in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, May 2: Meghalaya chief engineer of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, BM Lyndem today informed that due to the ongoing dry weather conditions and various factors, the water level at the Mawphlang Dam, the main source of drinking water supply to the residents of Shillong, has decreased notably.

However, despite this decrease, the storage capacity of the dam still allows for water distribution for another three/four months under the prevailing circumstances, she said in a statement.

In light of this situation, the people are requested to use water judiciously and adopt water-saving practices wherever possible, the PHE CE said.

Conserving water is not just a necessity but a responsibility towards ensuring sustainable water supply for the community, she asserted. (NNN)

