Tripura reports more road accident deaths than murders: DGP

AGARTALA, July 3: Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag on Wednesday highlighted the alarming trend of road traffic fatalities in the state, revealing that 90% of road accidents are caused by over-speeding and that more people die in accidents than in murder cases.

Speaking at an event at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, where 16 ambulances were distributed and the Vehicle Location Tracking and Monitoring System was virtually inaugurated, the DGP said road safety remains a critical concern.

“On average, one person dies every 3.5 minutes in road accidents in India. In Tripura, two people died every three days last year. This year, it has improved slightly, with two deaths occurring every four days,” Anurag said. “Thanks to a focused road safety drive, Tripura’s performance is now better than the national average.”

He informed that the police and traffic units are adopting the “4E” approach—Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Emergency Services—to enhance road safety. Multiple departments in the state are collaborating under this strategy.

Highlighting progress, the DGP said that road traffic accident (RTA) deaths in Tripura were 13% lower in 2023 compared to the previous year. In the current year, up to June, RTA deaths have declined by 30%, and total accidents have dropped by 10%.

“Over-speeding is the main cause of road accidents. While it accounts for 71% of accidents nationwide, in Tripura, it contributes to 90% of the cases. Other contributing factors include driving under the influence, poor vehicle maintenance, and violation of traffic rules,” he said.

The DGP stressed the importance of public cooperation in adhering to traffic rules to reduce fatalities and injuries. He noted with concern that 66% of accident victims are youth between 18 and 45 years of age.

“Last year Tripura recorded 226 deaths from road accidents, while 116 people were murdered. Clearly, accidental deaths significantly outnumber those caused by crime,” Anurag pointed out.

The event marked a significant step toward enhancing emergency response capabilities in the state, with authorities reaffirming their commitment to curbing road fatalities through stricter enforcement and awareness.