Duyir Ete seals third place at Miss Global World 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: In an enchanting event that brought laurels to the state of Arunachal Pradesh, Duyir Ete, a 29-year-old legal professional hailing from Darka village, secured the 2nd Runner-up position at the Miss Global World 2024. She also secured the title of Miss Super Model.

The grand finale was held in Dubai on September 14, hailing 37 contestants around the globe vying for the coveted title.

Interestingly, it was Ete’s persuasive response to a crucial question on girls’ education that fetched her the title. When asked about the importance of educating girls and its impact on societal stereotypes, she delivered a powerful answer.

“The education of the girl child is undeniably vital, serving as a powerful catalyst for dismantling entrenched societal stereotypes,” Ete began. “By providing every girl with access to quality education, we equip her with the tools for personal and professional success while challenging deeply rooted gender norms.”

The Arunachal Pradesh native emphasised how educated women become transformative leaders, driving economic advancement and reshaping societal norms. “Education empowers girls to claim their rights, pursue their dreams, and build a world where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a tangible reality,” she stated confidently.

Ete’s response resonated with the judges and audience alike, showcasing her intellect and passion for social progress.

“I stand here as a testament to the resilience and determination that education instils, and I firmly believe in our power to forge our own paths to success,” she concluded.

The pageant saw Tomoko Hemmi from Japan crowned as the winner, with Narmin Isayeva of Azerbaijan named 1st Runner-up. Ete’s dual win has sparked celebration across India, particularly in her home state of Arunachal Pradesh.