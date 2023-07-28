East Garo Hills DC urges citizens to link Aadhaar with ration cards

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, July 27: The deputy commissioner of Supply for East Garo Hills, Vibhor Aggarwal, has made an earnest appeal to the citizens of the district to link their Aadhar numbers with their Ration Cards. This linkage is essential to access various government schemes such as Ration Card benefits, PMAY, Smart Card services, school admissions, scholarships, and more.

Despite Aadhar enrolment in the district surpassing 100%, the linking of Aadhar numbers with ration cards remains disappointingly low. The DC urged the residents to step forward and enrol their Aadhar numbers as it is mandatory for availing the government’s facilities and benefits through different schemes.

In addition to the public appeal, the DC (Supply) has requested the Nokmas, Sordars, and Secretaries of the villages to report any need for Aadhar enrolment if there are more than 20 people in a village who are yet to get themselves enrolled. This proactive approach aims to ensure that everyone in the district can access the benefits offered by the government’s welfare schemes.