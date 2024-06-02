31 C
EC issues show-cause notice to ENPO

Northeast
KOHIMA, June 1: The Election Commission on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) on its decision to abstain from participating in the upcoming polls to Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in the state.

The commission had on April 29 notified the election programme for the conduct of polls to three municipal councils and 36 town councils.

Nagaland is scheduled to have ULB elections on June 26 after 20 years, as the last polls were conducted in 2004.

The ENPO, the apex body of seven Naga tribes spread over six districts, had on May 16 announced its decision to abstain from participating in the local body polls, reiterating its demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT).

It has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that six districts in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected for years.

The EC stated that the public declaration of abstention is deemed to be an attempt to interfere with and to infringe on the individual rights of the electorate to freely and without fear participate in the electoral process.

“Take notice that this show-cause should be replied to… without delay,” the State Election Commission said. (PTI)

