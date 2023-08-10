Efforts made to clean Yagamso river in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Aug 9 (PTI): Members of several organisations in

Arunachal Pradesh’s capital complex region on Wednesday

made an effort to clean a stretch of the Yagamso river on the

occasion of the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous

Peoples’.

Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project coordinator Prem Taba

revealed that approximately 230 bags of waste materials were

collected from the river during the clean-up initiative.

Organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River and the

Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society in partnership with

the Friendship Coordination and with the support of Itanagar

Smart City Development Corporation, the initiative drew the

people’s attention to the urgent need for river conservation.

The cleaning-up drive was taken up to restore the water purity

of the division-4 stretch of the Yagamso river.

The waste materials collected from the river during the clean-

up exercise comprise discarded clothing, blankets and

household plastics, Taba said, adding that sewage water is

directly flowing into it.

He urged people to ensure the cleanliness of the river and

asked them to reduce waste generation in households,

workplaces and recreational areas to reduce water pollution.

Speaking about the significance of the ‘International Day of the

World’s Indigenous Peoples’, Taba highlighted the role that

these communities play in environmental conservation.

“As custodians of freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems, our

participation in equitable and sustainable water management is

of paramount importance. This clean-up initiative is to serve as

a reminder of our duty to safeguard our native water

resources,” he said.

For indigenous people, nature is an integral part of identity,

religion, culture, and community, Yagamso River Rejuvenation

Project assistant coordinator Keyom Doni said.

In order to raise awareness of the needs of these population

groups, every August 9 commemorates the ‘International Day

of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’, chosen in recognition of

the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous

Populations held in Geneva in 1982.