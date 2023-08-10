Efforts made to clean Yagamso river in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Aug 9 (PTI): Members of several organisations in
Arunachal Pradesh’s capital complex region on Wednesday
made an effort to clean a stretch of the Yagamso river on the
occasion of the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous
Peoples’.
Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project coordinator Prem Taba
revealed that approximately 230 bags of waste materials were
collected from the river during the clean-up initiative.
Organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River and the
Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society in partnership with
the Friendship Coordination and with the support of Itanagar
Smart City Development Corporation, the initiative drew the
people’s attention to the urgent need for river conservation.
The cleaning-up drive was taken up to restore the water purity
of the division-4 stretch of the Yagamso river.
The waste materials collected from the river during the clean-
up exercise comprise discarded clothing, blankets and
household plastics, Taba said, adding that sewage water is
directly flowing into it.
He urged people to ensure the cleanliness of the river and
asked them to reduce waste generation in households,
workplaces and recreational areas to reduce water pollution.
Speaking about the significance of the ‘International Day of the
World’s Indigenous Peoples’, Taba highlighted the role that
these communities play in environmental conservation.
“As custodians of freshwater and terrestrial ecosystems, our
participation in equitable and sustainable water management is
of paramount importance. This clean-up initiative is to serve as
a reminder of our duty to safeguard our native water
resources,” he said.
For indigenous people, nature is an integral part of identity,
religion, culture, and community, Yagamso River Rejuvenation
Project assistant coordinator Keyom Doni said.
In order to raise awareness of the needs of these population
groups, every August 9 commemorates the ‘International Day
of the World’s Indigenous Peoples’, chosen in recognition of
the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous
Populations held in Geneva in 1982.