Yagamso river clean-up drive conducted in Arunachal capital

ITANAGAR, Dec 30: Garbage which was blocking the natural flow of Yagamso river here was removed as part of a cleanliness drive on Saturday.

The clean-up drive was conducted by members of the Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society with support from Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, an official said.

Members from the Arunachal Photography Club, Siang District Students’ Union, AAPSU, Jarbo Gamlin Government Law College Students’ Union andU students actively participated in the clean-up.

Over 160 bags of garbage were removed from the Yagamso river here during the cleanliness drive, the official said.

Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project coordinator Prem Taba said, “Legacy wastes were taken to the Hollongi dumping ground, while biodegradable items were placed in nearby pits for decomposition. Recyclables were left for scrap dealers.

Taba emphasized the NGO’s commitment to achieving a zero-waste outcome.

Urging everyone to stay committed to ongoing efforts to preserve and maintain the cleanliness of rivers, he said our collective action will ensure that water bodies remain healthy and vibrant for future generations. (PTI)