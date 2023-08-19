Empowering artisans and advocating sustainability: Ninna Lego’s House of Macnok makes waves

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: Ninna Lego, the visionary behind House of Macnok, is fervently championing

sustainable living and the empowerment of local artisans. Hailing from the tranquil town of Mariyang in

Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district, her upbringing instilled a deep reverence for handloom,

handicrafts, and organic farming. Armed with a civil engineering degree from Dr MGR University,

Chennai, Ninna further refined her professional acumen with an MBA in Human Resources and

Marketing from RGU.

Harnessing her passion for artistic expression, Ninna embarked on crafting beaded earrings and

necklaces, quickly realizing the market’s appetite for handcrafted jewelry and organic provisions. This

realization paved the way for the inception of House of Macnok, a brand offering an eclectic range of

lifestyle products including clothing, jewelry, and preservative-free culinary delights like smoked tea,

wild honey, pickles, medicinal herbs, and sustainably cultivated spices.

A core ambition for Ninna is to spotlight the creative prowess of Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal communities

on a global stage. Anchoring the brand is an unwavering commitment to sustainability, underscored by

efforts to reduce carbon emissions and minimize waste.

House of Macnok is not just an employment provider for ten individuals but also a haven of support for

over a hundred local artisans. It offers them consistent work, fair wages, and comprehensive training

that covers both traditional craftsmanship and modern skills. This training initiative encompasses

sustainable practices such as organic farming and natural dyeing techniques. The program aims to foster

skill enhancement, product innovation, and rigorous quality control.

The venture, entirely self-funded with an initial investment of around Rs 5 lakh, goes beyond the local

market, with a clientele extending across India and Southeast Asia. Their most sought-after offerings

include fashion jewelry, organic edibles, and alcohol-free wines.

House of Macnok’s dedication to its mission has garnered remarkable recognition:

 ‘The Best Handmade Brand’ at RGU on Women’s Day, 2018 and 2019

 ‘Best Business Model Canvas’ on National Startup Day, 2023, awarded by the Department of

Planning and Investment, GoAP

 Triumph in the ‘Entrepreneurship Challenge’, 2022-23 in the incubation category by IIMCIP, APIIP

under the Department of Investment and Planning

 Triumph in the ‘North East Entrepreneurship Challenge’ (NEEDP) for 2023 in the Incubation

Category, supported by MDoNER, NEC, incubated by IIM Kolkata, ranking as the top entrepreneur

from the state

 Selected as one of the top 9 women entrepreneurs under Pernod Ricard’s WE challenge, 2022.