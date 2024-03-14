Environment ministry grants retrospective approval to Golden Pagoda in Arunachal’s Namsai

NEW DELHI, March 13: The Union environment ministry has recommended retrospective approval for the diversion of around 20 hectares of forest land for the Golden Pagoda, a renowned Burmese-style Buddhist temple constructed in 2010 in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The temple authorities had cleared a section of the Manabhum Reserve Forest for the construction of the Buddha temple, which started in 2008.

The Golden Pagoda, locally known as “Kongmu-Kham”, is perched on a hill named Noi-chenam along the Tengapani river.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has conveyed to the environment ministry’s Forest Advisory Committee that the location holds historical significance for the local Tai-Khampti people, intertwined with numerous religious and cultural memories.

The Buddhist temple has deep roots in their sentiments and cultural heritage, and constitutes an inseparable part of their life and belief, it has said.

The state government has highlighted the temple’s connection with the migration of the Khamti people from erstwhile Burma (now Myanmar) after the dismemberment of the Shan empire of Pong by Alomphra, the king of Burma, in the 18th century.

Tai-Khamtis, also known as Khamptis, migrated from Burma around 1751, reaching Assam (now Arunachal Pradesh) and initially settling around the Tengapani river with the permission of Ahom king Surempha alias Rajeswar Singha.

Considering the historical background presented by the state government and the religious significance associated with the proposed diversion area, the Forest Advisory Committee has treated the proposal as a special case, specific to the site.

However, it has said no further expansion of the built-up area will occur and any incomplete construction should use only eco-friendly materials. (PTI)