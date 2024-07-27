Ex-BJP MP Rajdeep Roy named party in-charge of Tripura unit

AGARTALA, July 26: Former BJP MP from the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, Rajdeep Roy, has been appointed as the in-charge of the party’s Tripura unit, officials said.

The development comes ahead of the panchayat elections on August 8.

Roy replaces Mahesh Sharma, a party release said.

“Grateful to the Hon’ble National President of Bharatiya Janata Party #JPNadda Ji for appointing me as the Prabhari of Tripura state,” Roy said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and former Union minister Pratima Bhoumik were among those who congratulated Roy.

“Congratulations and greetings to Rajdeep Roy for being appointed as the party’s state in-charge,” Saha said in a post on Facebook.

Bhattacharjee, in his message, said: “BJP national president J P Nadda has appointed party in-charges for various states. Congratulations to former Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy for being appointed as the party prabhari for Tripura.” (PTI)