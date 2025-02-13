24 C
Ex-state government official arrested in Tripura for duping educational institution

AGARTALA, Feb 12: A former state government official has been arrested for alleged breach of trust with a Noida-based educational institution, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The former additional director of Tripura’s Industries & Commerce Department, Kaizar Debbarma, was arrested from his home in Agartala on Tuesday night, the officer said.

Kaizar was among the six accused people who had allegedly cheated World Education Mission, a Noida-based educational institution, by handing over a piece of land measuring 48.52 acres in West Tripura’s Bodhjungnagar by producing fake documents.

In an FIR lodged by the director of the institution, Himangshu Panchal in July 2023, he claimed that he had made a payment of Rs 1.25 crore to Kaizar and five of his associates against the land in Bodjungnar.

Later he found out that the documents were forged.Acting on the FIR, police arrested five accused people in connection with the criminal breach of trust case, earlier.

“On Tuesday night, Kaizar Debbarma was arrested for alleged involvement in the case. He was forwarded before a local court on Wednesday seeking a seven–day police remand for interrogation,” the Investigating Officer (IO), Lalzuithara Darlong, told PTI.

During the investigation, it was found that Rs 1.25 crore was credited to the accounts of the five accused people by the director of a Noida-based educational institution. No money trail was, however, found in Kaizar’s accounts, Darlong said.

“We suspect Kaizar’s active involvement in the fraud case because he met the director of the Noida-based educational institution. Kaizar had introduced five people to the educational institution,” he said.

Kaizar, who was an influential officer in the state’s Industries & Commerce department, retired as the additional director a year ago. (PTI)

