Expecting mothers receive care at Ante Natal Care health camp

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: Ante Natal Care (ANC) for aspirational block was held at Resubelpara CHC on Thursday where hundreds of expecting mothers attended and benefitted from the programme.

- Advertisement -

On – spot OPD screening, ultrasound services and counseling to ante natal mothers was undertaken by expert gynaecologists Dr Vince Chimpoo M Momin and Dr Abida M Marak.

Emphasising on the importance of early ante natal check up during the first trimester, chief guest Torali K Marak, assistant commissioner, North Garo Hills, Resubelpara in her speech pressed upon all expecting mothers to register and avail the ANC care and services being rendered by the medical department.

The antenatal care which includes check ups and pre-natal testing is crucial in determining the overall health of the baby and the mother, she added.

She lauded the office of the district medical & health officer, North Garo Hills for organising the programme and underscored the initiatives of the government to achieve zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

- Advertisement -

The chief guest Torali K Marak while commending the efforts of the ASHAs who are ground level health workers advocated upon the expecting mothers to cooperate for effective access to ANC services.

Highlighting the objective of the programme, Dr N R Marak, SDM&HO cum DNO Aspirational Block referred to previous record of ANC registration where only 51% of antenatal mothers availed the benefits. He added with a target to achieve zero infant and maternal death, expecting mothers especially high risk pregnancy ought to register under the ANC to enable early diagnosis and treatment.

Others who spoke during the programme were Dr PS R Sangma, DM&HO, Dr R K Sangma, In-charge DIO and SG Momin, Lady Supervisor, ICDS who spoke on need of iron, folate, vitamins intake and healthy diet.