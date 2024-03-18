Extra special trains rolled out to ease festive rush: Extended services and new routes announced

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 17: In response to the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, railway authorities have unveiled plans to extend the operation of special train services and introduce new routes, aiming to accommodate travelers during the upcoming festive season.

The decision entails continuing the services of the weekly special train numbered 01666/01665, running between Rani Kamalapati and Agartala, for an additional 26 trips each. Furthermore, to enhance passenger convenience during festive periods, an extra pair of special trains will be pressed into service between Anand Vihar and Jogbani, with a single trip for each direction.

Under the new arrangements, the service of train number 01665, originating from Rani Kamalapati and terminating at Agartala, will be prolonged until June 27, 2024. This train will operate every Thursday. Conversely, the service of train number 01666, departing from Agartala and terminating at Rani Kamalapati, will be extended until June 30, 2024, with departures scheduled for every Sunday. Both trains will ply via Ambassa, Dharmanagar, New Haflong, Guwahati, Rangiya, Kishanganj, Barauni Jn., Danapur, Mirzapur, and Itarsi Jn.

Concurrently, a Holi Special Train numbered 04010, originating from Anand Vihar and heading to Jogbani, will depart from Anand Vihar at 23:45 hours on March 26, 2024 (Tuesday), reaching Jogbani on Thursday at 05:20 hours. On its return journey, Train number 04009, departing from Jogbani at 09:00 hours on March 28, 2024 (Thursday), will arrive at Anand Vihar the following day at 16:05 hours. This train will comprise AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and second seating coaches to cater to diverse passenger requirements.

Detailed information regarding stoppages and timings for these trains is accessible on the IRCTC website and has been disseminated across various newspapers and social media platforms by the NF Railway. Passengers are urged to cross-verify the details before embarking on their journeys.