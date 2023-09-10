28 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 10, 2023
NFR extends periodicity of special trains for the benefit of passengers

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 9: The NFR has decided to clear extra rush of
passengers during festive season, it has been decided to
continue the services of special train no 01666/01665 (Agartala
– Rani Kamalapati – Agartala) and train no 05695/05696
(Agartala – Silchar – Agartala) upto December, 2023. These
trains will run with the existing days of service, timings,
stoppages and composition.
Accordingly, the service of the train no 01665 (Rani Kamalapati
– Agartala) special has been extended upto November 30,
2023 to run on every Thursday.
In return direction, the service of the train no. 01666 (Agartala
– Rani Kamalapati) special has been extended upto December
3, 2023 to run on every Sunday.
Moreover, the services of the train no 05695/05696 (Agartala
– Silchar – Agartala) has been extended upto December 21,
2023 in both directions. The train will run on every Thursday &amp;
Saturday.
The extension of these train services will benefit wait listed
passengers of other trains in those routes. The details of
stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC
website and are also being notified in various newspapers and
social media platforms of N F Railway. Passengers are
requested to verify the details before undertaking their
journey.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
