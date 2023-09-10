NFR extends periodicity of special trains for the benefit of passengers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: The NFR has decided to clear extra rush of

passengers during festive season, it has been decided to

continue the services of special train no 01666/01665 (Agartala

– Rani Kamalapati – Agartala) and train no 05695/05696

(Agartala – Silchar – Agartala) upto December, 2023. These

trains will run with the existing days of service, timings,

stoppages and composition.

Accordingly, the service of the train no 01665 (Rani Kamalapati

– Agartala) special has been extended upto November 30,

2023 to run on every Thursday.

In return direction, the service of the train no. 01666 (Agartala

– Rani Kamalapati) special has been extended upto December

3, 2023 to run on every Sunday.

Moreover, the services of the train no 05695/05696 (Agartala

– Silchar – Agartala) has been extended upto December 21,

2023 in both directions. The train will run on every Thursday &

Saturday.

The extension of these train services will benefit wait listed

passengers of other trains in those routes. The details of

stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC

website and are also being notified in various newspapers and

social media platforms of N F Railway. Passengers are

requested to verify the details before undertaking their

journey.