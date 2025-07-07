Female skeletal remains retrieved from Dzu river downstream

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 6: Kohima police retrieved human skeletal remains of an unidentified person from the Dzu river downstream at Zero Point, near Chedema, at around 5 pm on Saturday.

PRO, Kohima police, in a release, on Sunday said after thorough inquest and post-mortem examination, the remains have been identified as belonging to a female aged approximately 25 to 30 years.

The police said the skeletal remains were retrieved following established procedures and all requisite legal formalities have been completed in this connection.

The remains have been kept at the morgue facility of the North police station, Kohima, pending identification.

The Kohima police appealed to the public for assistance if they know of any individual or family reporting about a person missing, particularly in connection with the Chedema area or the Dzu river vicinity, and if the circumstances might correspond with this recovery.

Anyone with potentially relevant information may immediately contact the North police station, Kohima at 7005986018.

The police sought any details regarding a missing person, such as the approximate time of disappearance, description, or last known location, saying it is vital in helping the authorities establish the identity of the deceased and bring closure to affected families.

