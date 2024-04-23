FIR against NPP leader over ‘exploitation, mockery’

SHILLONG, April 22: Activist Jaynie Sangma has filed an FIR against an NPP leader, Kritenberth R Marak, for alleged exploitation and mockery of a differently-abled person.

In the complaint filed with Tura police station on Monday, Jaynie said, “I am writing to formally lodge a complaint against Kritenberth R. Marak for his reprehensible actions involving my cousin, Milam N Sangma, who is a differently-abled individual. It has come to my attention that Marak, for his amusement and political mockery, coerced Mr. Sangma to put on a scarf of the NPP and manipulated him into participating in a video without his informed consent.”

In the video which Marak had widely circulated on social media, he mocks Sangma and the voters who support the Congress.

“Sangma, due to his disability, was unaware of the context and implications of the video being made. This act by Marak not only disrespects the dignity of my cousin but also demonstrates a clear intent to demean and exploit him for political purposes. Moreover, since the incident happened on the evening of April 18, one day before the polls, it clearly is a violation of the model code of conduct”, she said.

According to the activist, such behaviour is not only morally reprehensible but also potentially violates the legal rights of differently-abled individuals as protected under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. As per Section 7 (2) of the RPwD Act, any person who believes that an act of abuse, violence, or exploitation has been committed against a person with a disability may report such incidents, she said.

“I urge you to take immediate action against Marak and book him under the appropriate laws for his criminal intentions and actions. His active role in politics does not exempt him from the consequences of such exploitative behaviour”, she added.

The video and other relevant documents supporting her complaint were also attached with the FIR. Earlier, Vicky Rose N Sangma, vice president of Nengminja Mahari, had also condemned the act and said lowest of low politics was played by Kritenberth. (NNN)