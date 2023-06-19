Unprovoked Firing in Manipur Village Injures Army Personnel; Security Forces Conduct Joint Operations

Imphal, June 19: Intermittent firing erupted on the night of June 18 as miscreants initiated unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village, resulting in the injury of an army personnel, according to reliable sources.

In response, the army units exercised controlled retaliatory fire, considering the presence of villagers in the vicinity. During the exchange of fire, one army personnel sustained a gunshot wound and was swiftly evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong for immediate medical attention.

As of now, the injured soldier’s condition is reported to be stable, and efforts are being made to ensure his recovery.

Furthermore, additional army columns have been deployed in the area, and joint operations are underway to address the situation effectively.

This incident follows the tragic events of June 12, where nine people were killed and numerous others were injured after miscreants opened fire in Khamenlok village, located under Kangpokpi in Manipur. An official First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Imphal police station to initiate an investigation.

The FIR, filed by VP Srivastav, Second-In-Command, Camp Comdt. HQ IGAR (S), identified Jagat Thoundam, Advisor to Indigenous People’s Front, Manipur, as a key suspect in the case.

In addition to the loss of life, the miscreants also set fire to several houses in Khamenlok village, leaving a trail of destruction. Further injuries were reported in Gobajang, located in the Tamenglong district.

Given the tense situation in the volatile northeastern state, security personnel remain on high alert and continue to patrol high-risk areas to maintain law and order and prevent any potential escalation of violence.

Efforts are underway to investigate the incidents thoroughly, identify the perpetrators, and take appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of the affected communities.