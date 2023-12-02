FOCS welcomes positive step

IMPHAL, Dec 1: The Federation of Civil Society Organizations (FOCS) Manipur expressed

a warm welcome to the “peace agreement” signed between the United National Liberation

Front (UNLF), a significant rebel group in Manipur, and the Government of India along with

the state government of Manipur. The historic agreement was formalised in New Delhi on

Wednesday.

FOCS president Th Manihar, addressing a press conference at the Imphal office, conveyed

the organisation’s positive reception of the peace accord. He emphasised that the

agreement brings a ray of hope to the people of Manipur, hinting at a potential end to the

prolonged armed struggle with a solution acceptable to all parties.

Manihar underscored the importance of recognising that armed struggle is not the sole

means to reclaim sovereignty. He urged other rebel groups to follow suit and engage in

diplomatic discussions. Emphasising that negotiating at the table is the initial step toward

achieving lasting peace, he encouraged the participation of all rebel groups.

In a hopeful statement, Manihar expressed the belief that collective talks between rebel

groups and the government of India could pave the way for realising the targeted aspirations

of rebel groups and the desires of the indigenous people of Manipur.

The FOCS president appealed to the people of the state to support the initiative taken by the

UNLF for lasting peace. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh also lauded the signing of the

“peace agreement”, expressing optimism for a new era of peace and progress in the state.

Singh credited the BJP government for its continuous efforts in bringing stability and

development to the northeastern states, particularly Manipur.

The UNLF, formed in 1964, initially focused on mobilisation and recruitment in the seventies

and eighties before launching armed struggle in the late eighties. The peace agreement

marks a significant step towards resolving longstanding issues in the region. (NNN)