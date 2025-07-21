Four militants arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL, July 20: Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and West districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested an active cadre of the banned outfit UPPK from Kangla Pat in Imphal West district on Saturday. He has been identified as Yumnam Prem Meitei (23).

A militant belonging to KCP (PWG) was nabbed from the parking area of Polo Ground in Imphal West district on Friday. He was identified as Nanaoh (43) and was involved in extorting shops in the valley area.

On 18.07.2025, security forces arrested 01 (one) active cadre of KCP (PWG) from the parking area of Polo Ground, Paona Bazar under City-PS, Imphal West district namely, Nanaoh @ Boboy (43) of Langkhong village, Noney district. He was involved in extortion activities from shops… pic.twitter.com/y66VKKOAtO — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 19, 2025

“He also mediated between groups in matters related to crimes against women by means of criminal intimidation and through kangaroo courts,” a police statement said.

An active cadre of the banned outfit PREPAK was arrested from Seijang Awang Leikai in Imphal East district on Saturday.

On 19.07.2025, Manipur Police arrested 01 (one) active member of the outfit PREPAK, namely, Mayanglambam Sunder Meitei @ Leiba (38) of Seijang Awang Leikai under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district from his locality. pic.twitter.com/L7iUvOicBi — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 19, 2025

Security forces arrested one active cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army from Napet village in Imphal East district on Saturday.

On 19.07.2025, security forces arrested 01 (one) active cadre of RPF/PLA from Napet village under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East district namely, Mutum Norin Meitei (33) of Nongren Mamang Leikai, Imphal East district. pic.twitter.com/YL6uwOpKnB — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 19, 2025 - Advertisement -

Also, security forces seized a .303 rifle, a country-made .32 pistol, a country-made single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, an improvised rocket bomb, three improvised hand grenades, cartridges, and other items from Lamzang village in Churachandpur district on Saturday. (PTI)