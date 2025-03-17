Fresh Arrests of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Infiltrators Raise Security Concerns

HT Digital

AGARTALA, Mar 17: In a dramatic turn of events underscoring India’s internal security issues at the border, police and law enforcement officials on Friday detained four Rohingyas from Bangladesh and two Indian traffickers in Dharma Nagar.

Three Bangladeshi intruders possessing Gujarat-registered Aadhaar cards were also arrested in Belonia, adding to fears regarding the nation’s internal security.

Based on a tip-off, a BSF team in Kailasahar raided the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Dharma Nagar and arrested four Rohingyas, police sources said. The arrested Rohingyas were Jahir Alam (32), Mamatajul Haq (35), Minara Begum (18), and a minor girl whose name is not disclosed. All four were from Myanmar’s Arakan region and had been living in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Investigations also showed that two Indian traffickers, Abdul Monir (45) from Kailasahar and Kamrul Hossain (30) from Jubaraj Nagar, smuggled the group of men into India. The arrested men admitted to paying Rs 25,000 each to the traffickers for bringing them into India illegally.

Delhi was their final destination, which they intended to access through Assam in order to find work. All six men have been sent to police remand by the authorities for further questioning.

During a different operation, plainclothes police officers apprehended four persons, three of whom are Bangladeshis, from Manur Mukh BOC under the Belonia police station. They were in a vehicle with the number 08-A0326, which has been confiscated as well.

The police sources named those arrested as Rupavan Jaiyada (41 years), Antara Abujar Biswas (27 years), Nazema Alam Giri (34 years), and the driver Asish Majumder. Investigations made it clear that the three women from Bangladesh came by air from Ahmedabad to Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, Agartala, and were proceeding to Hrishyamukh to attempt an unauthorized back journey to Bangladesh.

Interestingly enough, all three were caught holding Aadhaar cards issued in the state of Gujarat. They used to work at different shopping malls in Ahmedabad prior to the attempt to make a back journey to Bangladesh. The three ladies are due to be presented in court today.