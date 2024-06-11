Gambegre MLA resigns after being elected as MP

SHILLONG, June 10: Three-time Gambegre legislator, Saleng A Sangma, has tendered his resignation as member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly after being elected as an MP from the Tura Lok Sabha seat.

His resignation was accepted by Assembly’s commissioner and secretary, Andrew Simons on Monday. Saleng was accompanied by the working president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and former minister, Deborah Marak and Congress Mahilas.

Saleng defeated chief minister’s sister and former Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma by a massive margin of over 1.55 lakh votes.

Addressing the media, Saleng said, “I got elected for the Lok Sabha and hence, I have decided to vacate the Gambegre legislative assembly seat.”

He informed that he would discuss with his people and party leaders in regards to the selection of an apt candidate for the upcoming bye-election for the Gambegre seat. (NNN)