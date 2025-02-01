19 C
God will not approve us if gratitude isn’t shown to Centre: Manipur CM

Govt working hard to peace, protect present and future gen

Northeast
IMPHAL, Jan 31: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that his government has been working hard to restore peace in the state and protect its present and future generations.

The Centre’s initiative to fence the border with Myanmar and regulate the entry of foreigners have started yielding results, the chief minister said while speaking at a programme at Sekmai in Imphal West district.

The CM said that in the midst of all problems in the state, developmental works have to be taken up along with the continuation of education and business activities.

Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities, which left over 250 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023. While Meiteis mostly live in the Imphal valley region, Kukis are in the majority in the hill areas of the northeastern state.

“We are passing through a difficult phase. Many in both hills and valleys have lost their lives while many have been displaced from their homes. Even then, the government is working for the restoration of peace,” Singh said.

The government’s objective is to ensure peaceful coexistence among all old settlers as well as to protect them from outsiders with the assistance of the Centre, he said.

Singh said, “The displaced persons staying in relief camps are facing hardships. The crisis is not letting us sleep at night… we are trying to save the present and future generations.”

The BJP-led central government has introduced the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Manipur to restrict the entry of outsiders, he said.

“If the people (of the state) do not show gratitude to the central government along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving us ILP, God will not approve us,” he said.

The CM said that his Cabinet has decided to make 1961 the base year for ILP and thus “those who had lived before 1961 will become permanent residents of the state.”

“We have always embraced peaceful co-existence with old settlers. However, our appeal is not to bring new immigrants leading to a demographic change in the state,” Singh said.

He listed some of the schemes that his government with support from the Centre implemented in Manipur. (PTI)

