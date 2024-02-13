13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
type here...

Gold biscuits worth Rs 1.99 crore seized in Imphal, 2 held

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Feb 12: Altogether 19 gold biscuits of foreign origin estimated to be valued at Rs 1.99 crore have been seized in Imphal airport, an official statement said on Monday.

Two persons including a passenger were arrested in this connection.

- Advertisement -

“Acting on a reliable source of information, officers of the anti-smuggling unit, customs division Imphal, went to the departure terminal of Imphal Airport, wherein the security staff of Indigo airlines detained one passenger and one coach driver of Indigo airlines with some unknown illegal item,” the statement said.

Initially, 10 gold biscuits of foreign origin were found while nine others were recovered later, it said.

Further investigations are on. (PTI)

Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries
10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CPI(M) holds talks with Congress on LS polls

The Hills Times - 0
Most Photogenic Places In Asia Shweta Tiwari’s Chic Style Diaries 10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World