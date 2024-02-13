Gold biscuits worth Rs 1.99 crore seized in Imphal, 2 held

IMPHAL, Feb 12: Altogether 19 gold biscuits of foreign origin estimated to be valued at Rs 1.99 crore have been seized in Imphal airport, an official statement said on Monday.

Two persons including a passenger were arrested in this connection.

“Acting on a reliable source of information, officers of the anti-smuggling unit, customs division Imphal, went to the departure terminal of Imphal Airport, wherein the security staff of Indigo airlines detained one passenger and one coach driver of Indigo airlines with some unknown illegal item,” the statement said.

Initially, 10 gold biscuits of foreign origin were found while nine others were recovered later, it said.

Further investigations are on. (PTI)