26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
type here...

Army, Assam Rifles Bust Illegal Camp Near Indo-Myanmar Border in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

IPHAL, MAY 21: In a major crackdown on underground activities, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, with support from local police, dismantled a makeshift shelter-cum-training camp allegedly used by anti-social elements near the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

- Advertisement -

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the joint forces launched a coordinated operation on Tuesday in the forested area near Gothol village, under the jurisdiction of the Churachandpur district police station.

Related Posts:

As the troops approached, the suspected Kuki-Zo activists abandoned the site, fleeing into the dense terrain. A cache of arms, explosives, and tactical gear was recovered, and the illegal structure was promptly dismantled.

The three-hour-long operation was part of a sustained drive to eliminate insurgent strongholds in the region. Among the items seized were:

  • One Excalibur Rifle (with empty magazine)
  • Two country-made mortars (Pumpi)
  • Five medium mortar rounds/bombs
  • One locally made rocket bomb
  • Multiple empty ammunition cases (.303, 7.62×39 mm, and 5.56 mm)
  • Tear smoke shells and a tear gas grenade
  • Two locally made bulletproof plates
  • Five tactical vests
  • Two Baofeng wireless sets with charger
  • Six 12-bore cartridge belts

All recovered items were handed over to the Churachandpur police station for further investigation. Security officials reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing operations aimed at restoring peace and curbing illegal militant activities in the border areas.

View all stories
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

College Student Killed by Lightning Strike in Assam’s Sribhumi District

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish