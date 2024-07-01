HT Digital

July 1, Monday: In a significant milestone for linguistic diversity, Google has officially added Khasi to its list of supported languages. This inclusion is a monumental step towards empowering the Khasi-speaking population in Meghalaya and making the language more accessible to learners worldwide.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude on Twitter, celebrating Google’s recognition of Khasi as a supported language. He highlighted the importance of this achievement in empowering the local Khasi-speaking community and making the language more accessible to learners worldwide. Sangma also urged Google to consider including other regional languages like Garo, emphasizing the need to preserve and promote Meghalaya’s rich linguistic diversity.

The recognition of Khasi by Google has been met with widespread appreciation and joy among the local community. This development is expected to greatly benefit the Khasi speakers by providing them with better access to digital tools and resources in their native language. It also opens up new opportunities for those interested in learning Khasi, facilitating a broader understanding and appreciation of Meghalaya’s rich cultural heritage.

The inclusion of Khasi in Google’s supported languages is seen as a move that will empower the local communities in Meghalaya. With Google’s vast array of tools and services now accessible in Khasi, locals can more easily navigate the digital world, engage with online content, and participate in the global digital economy. This development is expected to enhance educational and professional opportunities for Khasi speakers, promoting greater digital literacy and inclusion.

Following this landmark recognition, there are growing calls for Google to include other regional languages from Meghalaya, such as Garo. Advocates argue that adding more regional languages will further support the linguistic diversity of the region and provide similar benefits to other language-speaking communities.

A prominent community leader expressed gratitude towards Google, stating, “This recognition of Khasi is a significant achievement for our community. It not only empowers our people but also preserves our linguistic heritage. We urge Google to continue this positive trend by including other regional languages like Garo.”

The addition of Khasi to Google’s language list is also anticipated to make language learning more accessible. With Google’s translation services and language learning tools now supporting Khasi, learners from around the world can easily explore and learn this unique language, fostering greater cultural exchange and understanding.