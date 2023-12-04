Government trying to divert issue in Manipur: Congress

IMPHAL, Dec 3: The Congress party in Manipur made another

attack on the BJP-led government recently over the situation in

violence-hit Manipur, saying that instead of working to resolve

the current crisis, the incumbent government is trying to divert

the issue by blaming the previous government.

The Congress’ attack came days after chief minister N Biren

Singh recently blamed the previous government for not

properly guarding the Indo-Myanmar border which is,

according to him, behind infiltration of illegal immigrants in

large scale.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and

former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that instead of

blaming the previous government, the incumbent government

must work to find a solution to the almost seven months old

crisis.

He refuted the allegation that the previous government did

nothing to effectively guard the Indo-Myanmar border while

asserting that it was during Congress regime that the border

fencing work along the Manipur sector of the international

border was taken up.

The initial border fencing of the 10 km stretch of the border

was taken up during his tenure as chief minister with the

consent of the then Congress-led UPA government, Ibobi said.

However, there was little progress in the fencing work even

after nearly 10 years rule of the BJP-led NDA government at the

Centre, he also said.

The Modi government at the Centre is going to complete 10

years. At the same time, the BJP-led government in the state

has also completed seven years, he added.

The fencing work of the 10 km stretch of the border is to be

completed. At the same time, the leaders of the incumbent

government are criticizing the previous government as it had

done nothing, Ibobi further said.

The former three time chief minister then said that it is the

bounden duty of the Centre to guard the international border

to check infiltration of illegal immigrants and cross border

smuggling of illegal goods including drugs.

At the same time, protection of land and forest is also the

bounden duty of the government and if the government

considers the eviction of encroachers in the reserved and

protected forest areas, they should be evicted through proper

channels.

He then reiterated that instead of blaming the previous

government, it would be the best option on the part of the

present government to find ways to resolve the crisis.

Attending the press conference, Manipur Pradesh Congress

Committee (MPCC) president Keisham Meghachandra, while

strongly reacting to chief minister N Biren’s repeated claim on

returning the state to normalcy, said that it seemed that the

chief minister is unaware of the fact that over 50,000 internally

displaced people are still taking refuge in the relief camps.

He said that before making a statement, the chief minister

should look at the ground reality of the situation.

“For the government, the peace might have been returned.

But, the harsh reality is that there is no peace in the state in

general and in the fringe areas in particular,” he pointed out.

Whenever the chief minister claims peace has returned, there

is firing in the fringe areas, he also said.

Sitting Congress MLAs and other MPCC leaders also attended

the press conference. (NNN)