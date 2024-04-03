Govt showing ‘weak-kneed’ approach towards China: Cong on Arunachal row

NEW DELHI, April 2: The Congress on Tuesday criticised the BJP government for its “weak” response to China “renaming” 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying those espousing “misplaced muscularity” on the Katchatheevu issue are “scared” of even mentioning China over its aggression.

India on Tuesday outrightly rejected as “senseless” China’s actions and asserted that assigning “invented” names does not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh “is, has been, and will always be” an integral part of India.

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar had on Monday said nothing will be gained by changing the names. “If I change the name of your house, will it become mine? Arunachal Pradesh was an Indian state, is an Indian state and will remain so in the future,” he had said.

Congress senior spokesperson Manish Tewari said the “strange” statement of Jaishankar only shows the weakness of the government.

“It has been such a weak and inflexible response to China’s cartographic aggression in Arunachal Pradesh, that it has changed the names of 30 places. Such a weak response does not suit the Government of India and especially does not suit the foreign minister of India,” he said.

Tewari asked how much land is in control of China after May 2020. He also questioned why the government “did not get it vacated” and was instead resorting to “deflections and deceptions” on the issue.

He also asked the ruling party not to bring the issue of national security, including Katchatheevu, within the realm of its partisan politics.

“Those who have been espousing muscularity about Katchatheevu, it is unfortunate and regrettable that they are scared of even uttering the word, China,” he told reporters at a press conference.

The Congress leader condemned what he called the “disinformation campaign” launched by the government against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the issue of Katchatheevu island.

“Nothing can be more ridiculous than even to think that a Prime Minister who divided Pakistan into two parts and did not care about the threats from the United States and other Western powers would concede any territory to any other country,” he said.

Tewari said the Government of India has consistently and continuously shown a “weak-kneed” approach towards China, pointing out that even after about four years of the intrusion in the Galwan Valley, the government is yet to come out with any response and clarification.

He said that the then SSP Leh had in January 2023 presented a research paper at the annual conference DGPs/IGPs and given in writing that India did not have access to 26 patrolling points out of 65 joint patrolling posts, which were under Chinese occupation.

“One and a half years have passed and the government has not reacted about what a senior officer of the government revealed,” he claimed and said, “Why such silence when it comes to China”.

He said that despite the opposition parties raising the matter on several occasions in both houses of parliament, “neither the Prime Minister nor the foreign minister uttered a single word about Chinese intrusion”.

“What bigger proof can be there that this government is not sensitive about India’s unity and integrity?” he said. (PTI)