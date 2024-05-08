Hailstorm affects 962 people in Manipur

IMPHAL, May 7: As many as 962 people of 237 families affected by recent violent hailstorm in Manipur are taking shelter in 12 relief camps opened by the district administration of Thoubal district.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, deputy commissioner of Thoubal, Ahanthem Subash said that the district administration had swung into action to provide reliefs to the people affected by the recent violent hailstorm and thunderstorm that lashed in the district on May 5.

While putting the preliminary report of damaging over 800 dwelling houses in the district, the DC said that the extent of damage of dwelling houses in the district (Thoubal) might have been much more as complaints of damage of houses continued to receive besides conducting field visits by the officials of the district administration to assess the damage.

He said that the district administration has so far opened 12 relief camps while asserting that a total of 962 people, mostly women and children of 237 families are taking shelter in the camps.

Besides, many people are also taking refuge at relief camps opened by local clubs and civil society organisations in their respective areas and the district administration is providing relief materials to the affected people through local voluntary organizations and gram panchayat pradhans and members, he said.

As per an official report, the violent hailstorm and thunderstorm that lashed across the state on Sunday has ravaged more than 15,000 houses with the largest number of damages in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur districts followed by Thoubal district.

As per the preliminary report, as many as 6053 dwelling houses were ravaged in Imphal West, 5600 houses in Imphal East, 1171 in Bishnupur and over 800 houses in Thoubal district.

It added that over 120 houses in Kakching district, 200 in Ukhrul district, 130 in Tamenglong district, 120 in Noney district, 292 in Kangpokpi district, 540 in Churachandpur district, 100 in Kamjong district, 16 in Chandel district and 275 in Tengnoupal district were also damaged or destroyed by the violent hailstorm and thunderstorm. (NNN)