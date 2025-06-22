Tezpur University releases book on yoga and wellbeing

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 21: Tezpur University marked the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the release of a book titled “Converging Insights in Yoga and Wellbeing”, published by the University.

The event, held with enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff, featured a series of yoga-related activities and cultural performances.

The programme commenced with a soulful sloka recitation, followed by the national livestream of the Prime Minister’s address.

Participants also took part in a guided session on the Common Yoga Protocol.

Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, formally released the book along with an e-journal titled “Yogmanthan”, commemorating the spirit of yoga.

In his address, Prof Singh noted that yoga is a way of life, and this year’s theme—”Yoga for One Earth, One Health”—emphasises the unifying power of a healthy and calm mind across boundaries.

Prof Papori Baruah, Head of the Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, highlighted the various activities held during the two-month-long Mahotsav, including yoga and meditation camps, sound healing workshops, international webinars, and community outreach initiatives.

The event also featured performances by schoolchildren and university students.

A contingent of the Sashastra Seema Bal, NCC cadets, and students from nearby colleges and schools, along with members of the local community, were present at the function.

