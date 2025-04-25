Hailyang helped others escape before terrorists killed him, says Arunachal CM

ITANAGAR, April 24: Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was vacationing in Pahalgam with his wife, risked his life and guided tourists to safety, helping them escape before he fell to the bullets of the terrorists, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday.

Khandu, who went to Hailyang home at Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district shortly after his mortal remains reached there, said his name will forever be etched in the history of Arunachal Pradesh as a symbol of valour and his sacrifice will inspire the generations to come.

The CM announced that his government would provide Hailyang’s family with financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh, in addition to a job for a member.

Hailyang, one of the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, will be laid to rest in his village on Friday.

Khandu met the IAF Corporal’s wife, parents and family members and offered his condolences.

“The loss is beyond measure, and the people of Arunachal Pradesh stand in solidarity with the family during this time of profound sorrow,” he said.

Describing the airman’s final moment as an act of ‘exceptional courage’ in the face of grave danger, Khandu said he had the chance to flee but chose instead to protect those around him.

“Risking his own life, he guided civilians to safety, helping them escape the line of fire. His selflessness in that critical moment stands as a rare and inspiring act of bravery,” the chief minister said.

He said that the state government will construct a permanent memorial in Hailyang’s native village, showcasing his early education in Ziro and Haryana’s Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, to his graduation from Don Bosco, Itanagar and his dedicated service in the Indian Air Forces since 2017.

“His life is a shining testament to the strength, discipline, and patriotism of our youth,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said Pakistan’s continued sheltering of terrorist elements is a grave threat to global peace and must be met with resolute action.

Praising the firm stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he expressed confidence that the nation will respond with the strength and resolve that such a grave sacrifice demands.

Earlier in the day, Hailyang’s mortal remains reached his home in Tajang village around 7.30 am by road from neighbouring Assam.

Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah received the body at the Air Force base in Guwahati around 1 am.

“Receiving the mortal remains of someone who travelled from afar only to return lifeless is an immensely painful experience,” he said in a post on X.

“May terrorism end once and for all! I firmly believe that the Government of India will respond to this heinous act without delay,” Baruah said.

Senior officials of the Assam government and the Indian Air Force were also present and paid their tributes to the deceased officer.

Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Vivek HP, SP Keni Bagra and heads of government departments, and community-based organisations received the remains of Hailyang at Hapoli check gate at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Khandu, along with minister Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA Nakap Nalo, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, and IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa joined thousands of people to pay their last respects. (PTI)