38.8 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
type here...

IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang from Arunachal Pradesh Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, APR 23: A tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed the life of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force. Corporal Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, was visiting the popular tourist destination with his wife when the attack occurred on April 22.

- Advertisement -

While his wife survived the brutal incident, Corporal Hailyang lost his life, leaving his family, community, and the nation in mourning.

Related Posts:

The news of his death has sent shockwaves across Arunachal Pradesh and the country. Expressing his deep sorrow, Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to the fallen serviceman. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror,” Khandu stated. He highlighted the Corporal’s courage and dedication to serving the nation, describing his death as a significant loss not just to his family but to the entire country.

Chief Minister Khandu also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, particularly to Hailyang’s wife, who survived the attack. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief,” he said. The Chief Minister’s words echoed the grief felt by the people of Arunachal Pradesh, who are mourning the loss of one of their own.

The sacrifice of Corporal Tage Hailyang stands as a somber reminder of the dangers faced by those in uniform, even when off duty. His dedication, bravery, and ultimate sacrifice will be remembered by the nation, which today stands united in grief and solidarity with his family.

View all stories
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Dhubri Police Arrest Woman with 120 Yaba Tablets in Major Drug...

The Hills Times -
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers 10 Magical Destinations in East India That Will Leave You Spellbound 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong