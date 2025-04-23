IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang from Arunachal Pradesh Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, APR 23: A tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed the life of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force. Corporal Hailyang, a native of Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, was visiting the popular tourist destination with his wife when the attack occurred on April 22.

- Advertisement -

While his wife survived the brutal incident, Corporal Hailyang lost his life, leaving his family, community, and the nation in mourning.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves across Arunachal Pradesh and the country. Expressing his deep sorrow, Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to the fallen serviceman. “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror,” Khandu stated. He highlighted the Corporal’s courage and dedication to serving the nation, describing his death as a significant loss not just to his family but to the entire country.

Chief Minister Khandu also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, particularly to Hailyang’s wife, who survived the attack. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief,” he said. The Chief Minister’s words echoed the grief felt by the people of Arunachal Pradesh, who are mourning the loss of one of their own.

The sacrifice of Corporal Tage Hailyang stands as a somber reminder of the dangers faced by those in uniform, even when off duty. His dedication, bravery, and ultimate sacrifice will be remembered by the nation, which today stands united in grief and solidarity with his family.