CM Pema Khandu announces Rs 50 lakh aid

Government job for martyr Tage Hailyang’s family

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 25: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of Late Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was among the 26 people killed in a terrorist attack at Baisaran near Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22.

CM Khandu visited the martyr’s native village, Tajang, in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, where he paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the brave airman and offered condolences to the grieving family and relatives.

He also announced that the state government will construct a permanent memorial in the village to honor Late Hailyang’s sacrifice.

“In the face of grave danger, Tage Hailyang demonstrated exceptional courage. He had the opportunity to escape, yet chose instead to guide civilians to safety, risking his own life to protect others. His selfless act is a rare and inspiring example of bravery,” said Khandu.

Expressing his deepest sympathies, the Chief Minister stated, “The loss is immeasurable. The people of Arunachal Pradesh stand in solidarity with the bereaved family during this time of profound sorrow.”

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack, Khandu remarked on the global threat posed by Pakistan’s continued sheltering of extremist elements and called for resolute action against terrorism. “I appreciate the firm stand of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and am confident that under his leadership, the nation will respond with the strength and resolve that such a grave sacrifice demands,” he said.

Highlighting the life and journey of Late Hailyang, the Chief Minister noted his disciplined path from his early schooling in Ziro and Haryana’s Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram to graduation from Don Bosco College, Itanagar, and his dedicated service in the Indian Air Force since 2017.

“Late Tage Hailyang’s legacy will endure. His name will forever be etched in the history of Arunachal Pradesh as a symbol of valour. His sacrifice will inspire generations to come,” Khandu concluded.

