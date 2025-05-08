23 C
Arunachal: Slain IAF corporal’s family hail Operation Sindoor

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, May 7: Family members of Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was among those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, on Wednesday hailed Operation Sindoor, saying it is time the government dismantles all terror networks so that no other family suffers what they are going through.

Corporal Hailyang, who hailed from Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh, was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Charo Kamhua Tage, the grieving wife of Corporal Hailyang, expressed both sorrow and determination as she called upon the Indian government to intensify its crackdown on terror.

“We have lost a beloved son of the soil. My husband could have fled the incident spot. But being a soldier, he died while helping others to escape,” she said, while endorsing full support to Operation Sindoor.

“I fully support Operation Sindoor. It’s time the government takes decisive action to dismantle all terror networks and ensure no other family suffers what we are going through,” she told reporters.

Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, resulted in the successful destruction of nine terrorist camps located deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The high-precision strikes have drawn praise from across the country, particularly from the families of those who laid down their lives.

Rubu Buker, uncle of the fallen hero, shared his thoughts after the operation.

“Tage’s bravery is a symbol of true patriotism and courage. His sacrifice will not go in vain,” Buker said, visibly emotional.

“Such missions not only avenge our losses but also send a clear and strong message that India will not tolerate terrorism. The nation must stay united and resilient in the face of such threats,” he added.

Corporal Tage Hailyang, was posthumously honoured for his service and sacrifice. His death in the line of duty has sparked both mourning and a renewed call for national resolve against terrorism. (PTI)

‘New India’ under PM Modi’s leadership capable of uprooting terrorism: BJP

The Hills Times -
