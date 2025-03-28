Home Northeast Handloom expo in Kohima village exhibits indigenous textiles, handicrafts

DIMAPUR, March 27: Featuring an exhibit of indigenous textiles and handicrafts, a 13-day state handloom expo began in Kohima village ground on Thursday.

The event is designed to promote the handloom and handicraft sector, bringing together artisans and weavers from across Nagaland and other states to display their craftsmanship and market their products.

The expo will showcase products made from natural fibres such as stinging nettle, orange rhea, indigenous cotton and eri silk. It also has products of local handicraft made from cane and bamboo.

Named the Hathkargha mela, the expo has been organised by Nagaland directorate of industries and commerce and funded by the development commissioner (handlooms), ministry of textiles, government of India, under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP).

It is also aimed at providing the weavers with direct market access, helping them gain visibility and financial support.

A total of 60 exhibitors, including 48 from the handloom sector and 12 from the handicraft sector, are participating in the expo. They represent all districts of Nagaland and the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Assam.

As part of the expo, the industries and commerce department has initiated the registration of Pechan cards for participants who do not have them. This process will enable the registrants to access a range of schemes and programmes offered by the Union ministry of textiles.

