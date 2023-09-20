Nagaland observes World Bamboo Day to promote its role in sustainable development

DIMAPUR, Sept 19: The Nagaland Bamboo Development

Agency (NBDA) observed World Bamboo Day not only to

raise awareness about the importance of bamboo but also to

promote its role in sustainable development, poverty

alleviation, environmental conservation and cultural

preservation at Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre at 6 th Mile

in Chumoukedima district on Monday.

The NBDA received the Excellent Achievement Award this

year at the International Agriculture and Horti Expo held in

New Delhi in July this year.

Speaking as the special guest of the occasion, Nagaland

principal secretary and development commissioner R

Ramakrishnan said the World Bamboo Day aims to promote

and increase awareness about the diverse uses of bamboo

from construction and furniture-making to textiles and

culinary applications. It also emphasises the economic

potential of bamboo for communities and businesses and

recognises the cultural significance in various societies and its

role in traditional crafts, music and rituals, he said.

Ramakrishnan said since bamboo is often a habitat for

various wildlife species, celebrating bamboo further

highlights the importance of conserving bamboo forests for

biodiversity, encourages research and innovation in bamboo-

related industries and fosters collaboration among

government institutions, organisations and individuals to

promote the responsible cultivation and use of bamboo

resources.

He pointed out that bamboo is an important green resource

for Nagaland covering every strata of society. Taking

cognisance of this important fact, the NBDA has been taking

initiatives to harness the potential of bamboo and its

benefits, following the guidelines of the National Bamboo

Mission, he said.

Since its inception, Ramakrishnan said, the agency has made

substantial progress with all its initiatives with the assistance

of the National Bamboo Mission and the National Mission on

Bamboo Applications.

“Faced with innumerable challenges during the initial phase,

the agency has now become a household name and

embraced by many as a viable avenue for building lives,” he

said.

Saying that the NBDA has achieved a number of

commendable milestones within its short period of existence,

the officer said it has successfully roped in many

entrepreneurs on board in all its major production initiatives,

including bamboo handicrafts and furniture, bamboo shoot,

bamboo charcoal, bamboo mat, bamboo incense sticks,

bamboo blinds, etc.

Through the length and breadth of the state, the agency has

been reaching out to local artisans, farmers and various self-

help groups through assistance, training and skill-up

gradation, he said.