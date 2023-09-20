Nagaland observes World Bamboo Day to promote its role in sustainable development

DIMAPUR, Sept 19: The Nagaland Bamboo Development
Agency (NBDA) observed World Bamboo Day not only to
raise awareness about the importance of bamboo but also to
promote its role in sustainable development, poverty
alleviation, environmental conservation and cultural
preservation at Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre at 6 th Mile
in Chumoukedima district on Monday.
The NBDA received the Excellent Achievement Award this
year at the International Agriculture and Horti Expo held in
New Delhi in July this year.
Speaking as the special guest of the occasion, Nagaland
principal secretary and development commissioner R
Ramakrishnan said the World Bamboo Day aims to promote
and increase awareness about the diverse uses of bamboo
from construction and furniture-making to textiles and
culinary applications. It also emphasises the economic
potential of bamboo for communities and businesses and
recognises the cultural significance in various societies and its
role in traditional crafts, music and rituals, he said.
Ramakrishnan said since bamboo is often a habitat for
various wildlife species, celebrating bamboo further
highlights the importance of conserving bamboo forests for
biodiversity, encourages research and innovation in bamboo-
related industries and fosters collaboration among
government institutions, organisations and individuals to
promote the responsible cultivation and use of bamboo
resources.
He pointed out that bamboo is an important green resource
for Nagaland covering every strata of society. Taking
cognisance of this important fact, the NBDA has been taking
initiatives to harness the potential of bamboo and its
benefits, following the guidelines of the National Bamboo
Mission, he said.
Since its inception, Ramakrishnan said, the agency has made
substantial progress with all its initiatives with the assistance
of the National Bamboo Mission and the National Mission on
Bamboo Applications.
“Faced with innumerable challenges during the initial phase,
the agency has now become a household name and
embraced by many as a viable avenue for building lives,” he
said.
Saying that the NBDA has achieved a number of
commendable milestones within its short period of existence,
the officer said it has successfully roped in many
entrepreneurs on board in all its major production initiatives,
including bamboo handicrafts and furniture, bamboo shoot,
bamboo charcoal, bamboo mat, bamboo incense sticks,
bamboo blinds, etc.
Through the length and breadth of the state, the agency has
been reaching out to local artisans, farmers and various self-
help groups through assistance, training and skill-up
gradation, he said.