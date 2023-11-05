Nagaland Guv inaugurates multi-level car parking in Kohima

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan inaugurated

the multi-level car parking (MLCP), PR Hill Kohima on Saturday

in the presence of the chief minister Neiphiu Rio.

Inaugurating the multi-level parking, the Governor expressed

his happiness for the new MLCP facilities under smart city

schemes in Kohima city. Ganesan stated that for some years,

Kohima has grappled with challenging issues of traffic and

parking. He said, as the capital city of the state, Kohima is

growing by leaps and bounds in terms of area as well as

population. The Governor mentioned that every day the

relentless urban growth coupled with increased vehicle usage

add to the parking chaos, burdening our city roads and

hindering our day-to-day lives. The Governor urged upon the

gathering to stand collectively, taking a significant stride

towards restoring order, alleviating parking troubles, and

heralding a new era of urban modernity.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio said, the State has achieved another

landmark by inaugurating two Multi Level Parking at old

Medical directorate PR Hill Kohima and NST bus station Kohima.

Rio called upon the stakeholders to be more responsible to use

and maintained the parking facilities with better civic sense. Rio

also mentioned that the road from T Khel model village to IG

stadium Mereima will be accorded importance by granting

more funds and it will be carried out by NHIDCL to ease traffic

congestion in the capital city giving convenience to commuters

of Wokha, Tseminyu, Zunheboto and Mokokchung without

passing through the heart of the capital. Rio said, our city also

needs to implement building bye laws so as to keep space for

vehicle parking while constructing houses. CEO Kohima Smart

City Development Limited (KSCDL) K Theunuo said, the

construction of MLCP in the state Capital Kohima was a long

awaited dream to operate modern parking smart solutions for

the city and to ease the traffic congestion. The total floor area

of this MLCP is about 1,40,000 square feet having G + 5 floors.

It has also constructed 62 rooms for shops. The three floors are

for car parking having capacity of 180 cars which also include

public toilets, CCTVs, lift facility, food court on top floor while

Epoxy car deck flooring are provided in all the floors.

Construction of MLCP amounting to Rs 13.86 crore was initially

sanctioned by Ministry of urban development under JNURM

scheme during March 2009. However, due to fund constrains,

the project was de-sanctioned on August 14, 2015. With the

institution of KSCDL, the project was handed over to Kohima

Smart City on September 27, 2018 to be implemented under

Smart City Mission. After taking over, the Special Vehicle,

- Advertisement -

KSCDL approved the project and sanctioned Rs 31.22 crore for

the work.