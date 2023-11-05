Nagaland Guv inaugurates multi-level car parking in Kohima

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan inaugurated
the multi-level car parking (MLCP), PR Hill Kohima on Saturday
in the presence of the chief minister Neiphiu Rio.
Inaugurating the multi-level parking, the Governor expressed
his happiness for the new MLCP facilities under smart city
schemes in Kohima city. Ganesan stated that for some years,
Kohima has grappled with challenging issues of traffic and
parking. He said, as the capital city of the state, Kohima is
growing by leaps and bounds in terms of area as well as
population. The Governor mentioned that every day the
relentless urban growth coupled with increased vehicle usage
add to the parking chaos, burdening our city roads and
hindering our day-to-day lives. The Governor urged upon the
gathering to stand collectively, taking a significant stride
towards restoring order, alleviating parking troubles, and
heralding a new era of urban modernity.
Chief minister Neiphiu Rio said, the State has achieved another
landmark by inaugurating two Multi Level Parking at old
Medical directorate PR Hill Kohima and NST bus station Kohima.
Rio called upon the stakeholders to be more responsible to use
and maintained the parking facilities with better civic sense. Rio
also mentioned that the road from T Khel model village to IG
stadium Mereima will be accorded importance by granting
more funds and it will be carried out by NHIDCL to ease traffic
congestion in the capital city giving convenience to commuters
of Wokha, Tseminyu, Zunheboto and Mokokchung without
passing through the heart of the capital. Rio said, our city also
needs to implement building bye laws so as to keep space for
vehicle parking while constructing houses. CEO Kohima Smart
City Development Limited (KSCDL) K Theunuo said, the
construction of MLCP in the state Capital Kohima was a long
awaited dream to operate modern parking smart solutions for
the city and to ease the traffic congestion. The total floor area
of this MLCP is about 1,40,000 square feet having G + 5 floors.
It has also constructed 62 rooms for shops. The three floors are
for car parking having capacity of 180 cars which also include
public toilets, CCTVs, lift facility, food court on top floor while
Epoxy car deck flooring are provided in all the floors.
Construction of MLCP amounting to Rs 13.86 crore was initially
sanctioned by Ministry of urban development under JNURM
scheme during March 2009. However, due to fund constrains,
the project was de-sanctioned on August 14, 2015. With the
institution of KSCDL, the project was handed over to Kohima
Smart City on September 27, 2018 to be implemented under
Smart City Mission. After taking over, the Special Vehicle,
KSCDL approved the project and sanctioned Rs 31.22 crore for
the work.