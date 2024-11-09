Headmaster assaulted in Imphal East over monetary demand

IMPHAL, NOV 8: In a shocking incident, a headmaster of a school in Imphal East district was assaulted by armed persons suspected to be in connection with a monetary demand on Thursday.

The incident happened around 9.30 am at Irilbung High School under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district.

According to the school authority, two armed persons entered the room of Nongthombam Nilakumar and assaulted him using a rod.

The perpetrators quickly ran out of the room and fled in a car when some teachers rushed to the room.

The school authority also expressed strong suspicion of relating the incident with a monetary demand served to the school authority.

Later, the school students, teachers and non-teaching staff of Irilbung High School staged a sit-in protest at the front of the school’s campus.

Placards which read “We condemn the assault of Irilbung High School Headmaster”, “We want justice” and “Make us learn freely without threat and intimidation” were displayed during the sit-in-protest.

Speaking on the sideline of the sit-in-protest, Ksh Lousingba, a student of the school demanded swift action against the culprits, seeking befitting punishment.

He decried that the incident has posed a serious threat to the school community thereby undermining their morale.

The student asked all concerned people to make the education sector free from threat and intimidation. (NNN)