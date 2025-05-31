Heavy Rains Cause Teesta River to Surge, Travel Restrictions Imposed in North Sikkim

HT DIGITAL

GANGTOK, MAY 31: After heavy overnight rain, the Teesta River surged wildly, swelling 2.5 meters higher than usual. The precipitous rise has concerned the local authorities seriously and prompted them to impose urgent travel restrictions throughout the area in order to maintain public safety.

As a reply to the risky conditions, North Sikkim travel permit issuance has been suspended by the district administration from Saturday. Authorities named unsafe roads and several blockades due to waterlogging and landslides as the reasons. The main Chungthang road, a crucial transit point for tourists and locals, has been highly impacted and is impassable at various points.

“All permits heretofore issued for May 31, 2025, are cancelled,” read an official statement from the district office, highlighting the seriousness of the matter and the importance of safety.”.

Rescue and relief operations are already in progress. Emergency response teams have been dispatched to look for missing persons and extend assistance to those hit by the floods and landslides. Government officials are requesting nationals and travelers alike to be on guard and also to assist emergency responders to the fullest extent at this crucial juncture.

Weather forecast still remains unclear, with prediction of ongoing instability. Authorities are keeping a close watch over both river levels as well as road status. Access to North Sikkim through travel will be reviewed once conditions stabilize and it is safe enough to restart movement.

