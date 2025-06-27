26.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 27, 2025
Inter-battalion cross country race concludes at 186 Bn Headquarters in Namsai

Event highlights spirit of endurance and camaraderie among forces

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 26: The closing ceremony of the Inter-Battalion Jorhat Sector Cross Country Race was held with grandeur on June 25, 2025, at the headquarters of 186 Battalion in Jaipur, Namsai.

According to an official statement, the three-day race, which commenced on June 23, witnessed participation from 81 athletes representing 11 battalion teams under the Jorhat Sector.

The event was marked by displays of physical endurance, teamwork, and military discipline.

The ceremony was graced by Tape Bagra, IAS (Retd), former Commissioner of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as chief guest, and Shanmukhan P, Principal of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Namsai, as guest of honour.

Team 186 Battalion emerged as the overall champion, while Team 68 Battalion and Team 20 Battalion secured second and third places, respectively.

In recognition of their performances, medals and trophies were awarded to the top teams and individual achievers during the formal prize distribution ceremony.

The programme concluded with a ceremonial march past by all participating teams, followed by a band demonstration by the VKV Namsai band, adding a patriotic fervour to the proceedings.

Officials present included Dhamendra Kumar Singh, Commandant of 186 Bn; K N Haldhar and Sourabh Somvanshi, Deputy Commandants; Karpoor Babala and S Seema Devi, Assistant Commandants; along with other officers and jawans of 186 Bn.

Also in attendance were teachers, students, and the band party of VKV Namsai, ACP personnel, and members of the media.

The event underscored the importance of fitness and resilience in military service while reinforcing values of discipline, teamwork, and national pride.

