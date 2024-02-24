23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 24, 2024
type here...

Heavy Snowfall In Higher Areas Of Arunachal, 70 Tourists Rescued

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: Around 70 people, including tourists and locals, have been rescued from Sela Pass following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said here on Friday.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) went beyond its mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic and carried out the operation to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass, he said.

- Advertisement -

The incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Pass on the night of February 22/23 and the BRO mobilised its men and equipment to rescue them.

The team braved out the chilling cold with temperatures going below -10 degree celsius to save precious lives throughout the night and were able to move them to safety by Friday morning, the spokesperson said.

BRO’s Project Vartak has deployed men and personnel round-the-clock at not only Sela Pass, but other important roads in the region as well to keep it accessible for traffic at all times, the spokesperson said. (PTI)

Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 February, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India