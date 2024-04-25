High-octane campaign for Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency ends

AGARTALA, April 24: The high octane campaign for the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency ended on Wednesday.

Nine candidates including BJP’s Kriti Devi Debbarman and CPI(M)’s Rajendra Reang are in the fray for the elections to be held on April 26.

Election rallies, roadshows and door-to-door campaigns marked the campaigning by both BJP-Tipra Motha-IPFT combine and CPI(M) led INDIA bloc.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha led the BJP-led alliance campaign in Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency while Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury and former chief minister Manik Sarkar campaigned for the INDIA bloc candidate.

The chief minister addressed a mega rally in Khowai district’s Asharambari and urged the people to vote for the saffron party candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman to boost the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has fielded Kriti Devi Debbarman, the sister of Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma against INDIA bloc candidate Rajendra Reang, a former CPI(M) MLA.

Although nine candidates are in the fray, the main fight will be between Debbarman and Reang.

Altogether 14.21 lakh voters including 7.28 lakh male and 6.93 female voters are eligible to exercise vote in the election on April 26. (PTI)