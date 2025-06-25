30.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
River Erosion Devastates Assam Village, Families Flee as Homes Collapse

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 25: Brahmaputra tributary Jaljali River erosion has ravaged Pub Majarchor village in Assam’s Chenga area. At least 10 families have been left homeless in just two days. These people had no choice but to destroy their homes and escape under cover of night, leaving with barely any possessions as the houses collapsed against the river’s unrelenting power.

The displaced families, who had hoped to establish stable lives, are now confronted with an uncertain fate. Their hopes were washed away together with their houses, and the river is still not calming down. The destruction has left over 300 families in the village living in fear all the time, fearing that they might also lose everything at any time.

In the face of this unfolding humanitarian crisis, local leaders have been conspicuously absent. Sherman Ali Ahmed, according to the villagers, has not visited the impacted region or offered any relief to the distressed families. The failure of the elected leaders to respond has further enhanced the community’s feelings of abandonment and exasperation.

The villagers have subsequently approached the Barpeta Deputy Commissioner, appealing for an immediate intervention to stop the erosion and safeguard what is left of their village. As the monsoon season picks up, they caution that any further procrastination would result in still more loss of life and property.

They are appealing for rehabilitation and relief from the state government, calling for urgent attention to reclaim their land, homes, and future. One resident, accounting for the extent of their ordeal, declared, “Last night, at least three homes were totally destroyed. We have about 300 families here. When our houses will be carried away next, who knows? No government person has ever visited here. We spend our nights fixing what remains of our homes. Nobody cares how we’re managing.”. The local MLA is nowhere to be seen. They remember us only during elections. This isn’t new. It’s been happening for years now.”

