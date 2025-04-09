High-yielding exotic vegetable seeds distributed

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, April 8: In a significant step towards promoting sustainable horticulture and enhancing the livelihood of local farmers, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tawang, Kanki Darrang, recently handed over high-yielding exotic vegetable seeds to the Chairperson of Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company Ltd, Nawang Chonzom.

The initiative, aimed at supporting local farmers, included free distribution of seeds such as Broccoli, Red Cabbage, Yellow Zucchini, Green Zucchini, Capsicum, Leek, and other exotic vegetables.

The seeds were procured by Safior Rahman, District Horticulture Officer (DHO) of Tawang, as part of a collaborative effort to boost organic and scientific farming practices in the district. This move is expected to contribute significantly to improving food consumption and quality.