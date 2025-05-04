29.5 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Highway robbery gang busted in Karsingsa

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, May 3: In a significant breakthrough, the Banderdewa Police have successfully cracked two major highway robbery cases reported along NH-415 at Karsingsa since January 2025. The crimes involved unidentified assailants on two-wheelers who, under the pretext of checking Inner Line Permits (ILP) and searching for illegal substances, threatened victims at knifepoint and robbed them of their belongings.

Following the receipt of multiple FIRs, two cases were registered at Banderdewa Police Station, vide Case No. 06/25 u/s 309(4)/3(5) BNS and Case No. 08/25 u/s 309(4)/3(5) BNS.

Taking serious note of the rising threat, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Shri Mihin Gambo, IPS, constituted a special investigation team led by SI Koj Tada, and comprising HC Tade Bomdom, HC Chera Acha, and Ct Rinchin Tsering, under the close supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Shri Longdo and Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge, PS Banderdewa.

The team initiated a detailed probe, collecting CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and other forensic evidence, and launched an intensive search operation to trace the culprits.

Arrests Made

On 1 May 2025, the investigation bore fruit when the police intercepted two suspects at Karsingsa during an attempted robbery. While one suspect managed to flee, the other — identified as Mr. Patey Bagang (19), a resident of Ganga, Itanagar — was apprehended on the spot.

During interrogation, Patey Bagang revealed the identities of three accomplices. Prompt follow-up raids led to the swift arrest of Tadar Rar (24), R/o 6 Kilo, Itanagar, Ngurang Tako (23), R/o Kimin, Tabia Kapa (27), R/o Chandan Nagar, Itanagar.

Preliminary background checks revealed that all four accused are habitual offenders, with multiple robbery and theft cases already registered against them at various police stations in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

SP Mihin Gambo lauded the relentless efforts of the Banderdewa Police Team, commending their diligence, coordination, and commitment in cracking the case and ensuring public safety along the highway.

“The successful resolution of these cases is a result of dedicated teamwork and proactive policing. We will continue our efforts to ensure the safety and security of citizens in the region,” the SP stated.

Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests are likely as the case progresses.

