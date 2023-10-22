NSF appeals for strict enforcement of ILP in Dimapur

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 21: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has
called for urgent measures for enforcement of the Inner Line
Permit (ILP) in Dimapur district and beyond. As part of the
various measures, federation’s president Medovi Rhi and
general secretary Chumben Khuvung in a memorandum to the
chief secretary suggested immediate setting up of ILP cells at
Dimapur railway station and airport. As these were the primary
entry points to Nagaland, they said these must be equipped to
streamline the inflow of individuals and prevent illegal
immigrants from gaining access to the state.
Additionally, they recommended establishment of ILP
monitoring cells at all entry and exit points to ensure a
foolproof mechanism. They implored the government to
enforce the ILP system comprehensively and without delay in
all district headquarters. They said it was crucial to ensure strict
enforcement of the mechanism, based on previous
propositions and representations, adding that the government
must exhibit necessary political will to fulfil this commitment.
The NSF leaders also proposed enhancement of the legal
process and take action against ILP defaulters. They stressed
that it was vital to make the consequences for violating the ILP
system more stringent, dissuading potential offenders.
They informed the chief secretary that the federating units had
been directed to actively monitor and verify any matter related
to this issue. They declared that the federation was committed
to conducting checks and verifications at any time and, in the
event defaulters were detected, immediate action would be
taken.
According to the duo, the ILP had been an integral part of the
people’s history for the past 150 years, instrumental in
regulating the flow of tourists and preventing the influx of
illegal immigrants. However, they acknowledged with deep
concern the challenges and lapses in the diligent execution of
the ILP over the past six decades. They alleged that these
oversights had allowed illicit activities to flourish, posing a
significant threat to the indigenous population and their unique
identity and culture.
They claimed that the NSF along with its federating units had
been actively involved in the verification of ILP holders in
various districts for several years. They stated that their
consistent efforts had revealed the inadequate enforcement of
the ILP in the state, leading to the alarming growth of illegal
immigrants that now stood as the most substantial
demographic threat to the indigenous population.
They pointed out that the implementation of ILP in Dimapur in
particular, coupled with the lack of stringent enforcement of
the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF), 1873, had
created a fertile ground for illegal immigrants.
They claimed that the presence of a substantial population with
questionable identities in Dimapur was undeniable, as they
lacked proper identification documents.
Noting that the consequences of allowing Dimapur to be
overrun by individuals with questionable identities were dire,
they cautioned that this situation posed a severe threat not
only to Dimapur but also to the rest of Nagaland and the North-
eastern hills.
“The very survival of our identity and culture is at stake, which
could ultimately lead to societal destruction. Given Nagaland’s
limited size and population, we are ill-equipped to handle such
a formidable threat, potentially turning our own people into
refugees in our homeland,” the memorandum stated.
The NSF leaders said they firmly believed that the chief
secretary’s visionary leadership and decisive action could
safeguard the future of Nagaland and protect the interests of
its indigenous inhabitants. They declared that the federation
was ready to collaborate with the state government to ensure
the successful implementation of the ILP regime.