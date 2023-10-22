NSF appeals for strict enforcement of ILP in Dimapur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has

called for urgent measures for enforcement of the Inner Line

Permit (ILP) in Dimapur district and beyond. As part of the

various measures, federation’s president Medovi Rhi and

general secretary Chumben Khuvung in a memorandum to the

chief secretary suggested immediate setting up of ILP cells at

Dimapur railway station and airport. As these were the primary

entry points to Nagaland, they said these must be equipped to

streamline the inflow of individuals and prevent illegal

immigrants from gaining access to the state.

Additionally, they recommended establishment of ILP

monitoring cells at all entry and exit points to ensure a

foolproof mechanism. They implored the government to

enforce the ILP system comprehensively and without delay in

all district headquarters. They said it was crucial to ensure strict

enforcement of the mechanism, based on previous

propositions and representations, adding that the government

must exhibit necessary political will to fulfil this commitment.

The NSF leaders also proposed enhancement of the legal

process and take action against ILP defaulters. They stressed

that it was vital to make the consequences for violating the ILP

system more stringent, dissuading potential offenders.

They informed the chief secretary that the federating units had

been directed to actively monitor and verify any matter related

to this issue. They declared that the federation was committed

to conducting checks and verifications at any time and, in the

event defaulters were detected, immediate action would be

taken.

According to the duo, the ILP had been an integral part of the

people’s history for the past 150 years, instrumental in

regulating the flow of tourists and preventing the influx of

illegal immigrants. However, they acknowledged with deep

concern the challenges and lapses in the diligent execution of

the ILP over the past six decades. They alleged that these

oversights had allowed illicit activities to flourish, posing a

significant threat to the indigenous population and their unique

identity and culture.

They claimed that the NSF along with its federating units had

been actively involved in the verification of ILP holders in

various districts for several years. They stated that their

consistent efforts had revealed the inadequate enforcement of

the ILP in the state, leading to the alarming growth of illegal

immigrants that now stood as the most substantial

demographic threat to the indigenous population.

They pointed out that the implementation of ILP in Dimapur in

particular, coupled with the lack of stringent enforcement of

the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF), 1873, had

created a fertile ground for illegal immigrants.

They claimed that the presence of a substantial population with

questionable identities in Dimapur was undeniable, as they

lacked proper identification documents.

Noting that the consequences of allowing Dimapur to be

overrun by individuals with questionable identities were dire,

they cautioned that this situation posed a severe threat not

only to Dimapur but also to the rest of Nagaland and the North-

eastern hills.

“The very survival of our identity and culture is at stake, which

could ultimately lead to societal destruction. Given Nagaland’s

limited size and population, we are ill-equipped to handle such

a formidable threat, potentially turning our own people into

refugees in our homeland,” the memorandum stated.

The NSF leaders said they firmly believed that the chief

secretary’s visionary leadership and decisive action could

safeguard the future of Nagaland and protect the interests of

its indigenous inhabitants. They declared that the federation

was ready to collaborate with the state government to ensure

the successful implementation of the ILP regime.