Historic Asia Music Summit Declaration signed in Kohima

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: The Asia Music Summit Kohima declaration was signed by prominent figures of international music fraternity during the Asia Music Summit held here in Kohima on Saturday.

The declaration aims to promote music and the Music Fraternity of Asia and beyond.

“The signatories of this declaration commits to promote Perpetual Peace, Everlasting Amity and Cooperation that will contribute to Mutual Strength, Solidarity and Closer Relationships. We place on record our appreciation to the Government of Nagaland, task force for music and arts (TaFMA), and MusiConnect for making this Declaration possible at the 4th Asia Music Summit 2024…” the signatories stated.

The signatories of the declaration were- Theja Meru, chairman, TaFMA, Government of Nagaland, India; Jayson Mayall, UK/Japan; Alfredo Caxaj, Sunfest, Canada; Alejendro Orellana Quiroz, WOMAD, Chile; Lama Hazboun, Amman Jazz Festival, Jordan; Fabio Scopino, MusiConnect, Italy; Riju Tuladhar, Echoes of the Valley, Nepal; Poom Piyasu Komaradat, Maho Rasop Festival, Thailand; Sungchun Lee, Seoul Music Week, South Korea; Mehreen Mahmud, Bangladesh; Sonam Dorji, Hidden Kingdom World Music Festival, Bhutan; Franki Raden Indonesian Music Expo(IMEX) Indonesia and Dr Hovithal N Sothu, project director, TaFMA, Government of Nagaland, India.

The declaration was signed in the presence of Kaushik Dutta, president, MusiConnect Asia and Abu Metha, advisor, Asia Music Summit 2024 Core Committee.

Speaking on the occasion Nephiu Rio, chief minister of Nagaland welcomed the declaration signed by the representatives of 12 countries.

“I welcome the historic Kohima Declaration signed by representatives of 12 countries at the 4th #AsiaMusicSummit2024 hosted by India at Kohima, Nagaland, for promotion of music & the music fraternity of Asia & beyond. It commits to promote peace, amity & cooperation”, Rio wrote on microblogging site ‘X’ formerly Twitter.

The summit was inaugurated by CM Rio on February 1.