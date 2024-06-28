31 C
Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Manipur

IMPHAL, June 27: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations conducted in parts of Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, the police said on Thursday.

Eleven grenades, six IEDs, five .303 rifles, three detonators, a carbine, one handgun, various types of bombs and ammunition, besides four walkie-talkies and two radio sets were found.

The recoveries were made during “search operations and area domination conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts”, the state police said in a statement.

Imphal East district is in the valley area while a portion of Bishnupur district is in the hills.

During a search operation at Keinou Maning near the High Canal in Bishnupur district, one SMG carbine, one 9 mm pistol, nine high-explosive grenades, two smoke bombs and different types of ammunition were found, the police said.

In another operation at the hill ranges of Sanasabi Natum Ching in Imphal East district, five .303 rifles, two 12-bore guns, three long-range improvised heavy Mortars, one 9mm Pistol six Improvised Explosive Bombs and other items were recovered.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles said that the para-military force in coordination with CRPF and Manipur Police conducted a joint combing operation in Jiribam district on Wednesday after miscreants attempted to torch an abandoned house. (PTI)

