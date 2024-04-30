24 C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Huge quantity of arms, ammo recovered in Nagaland’s Mon

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 29: Assam Rifles recovered a huge quantity of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores close to the Indo-Myanmar border in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday.

A defence release said based on specific intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles launched search operation during the wee hours on Monday, resulting in the recovery of the huge quantity of arms and ammunition comprising 11 mortar tubes (81 mm), four tubes (106 mm), 10 pistols, 198 handheld radio sets, one satellite phone, one Kenbo bike, one Bolero vehicle and other war-like stores.

One person was apprehended in this connection.

The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to the Nagaland police.

The release said the recovery of military grade weapons and the hand held radio sets indicates the ill intentions and extent of damage that could have been caused by these weapons.

It added the recovery is also a major blow to the nefarious designs of inimical elements trying to disturb the peace in the region.

