IIM Shillong organises Water Hackathon

SHILLONG, Feb 10: IIM Shillong successfully organised the Shillong Water Hackathon, on February 7, 2024. This unique event was conducted under the Government of Meghalaya’s International Water Conclave, to be held on February 9 and 10 in Shillong.

The Shillong Water Hackathon aimed to address and resolve concerns related to water pollution, conservation, and management. It fostered collaboration and meaningful dialogue among participants from diverse backgrounds, including students, technology experts, innovators, coders, influencers, and startup enthusiasts.

The objective was to explore innovative ways to engage communities and leverage technology, such as sensors, data analytics, and mobile applications, to monitor, manage, and enhance water-related processes.

The hackathon focused on leveraging data to gain valuable insights into water quality, usage patterns, and other relevant parameters to enable informed decision-making. Participants were encouraged to develop prototypes or proof-of-concept solutions with high social impact, which could be further, improved or implemented to address specific water challenges.

Under the theme of “Sustainable Water Management for Meghalaya” the hackathon emphasized indigenous solutions, community-driven approaches, and futuristic thinking to ensure equitable and engaging solutions.

The participants engaged in field visits to the Shillong locality to interact with local residents and understand the water issues faced in the region. CGWB experts delivered presentations on water concerns and initiatives, followed by a group discussion and an idea-pitching session by the participants.

The winners in the Individual Category of the Shillong Water Hackathon are Team Spirit (KCG College of Technology, Chennai), where Team Snehalt24 (Indian School of Public Policy) and Team Dani.ce21 (Bannari Amman Institute of Technology) were 1st and 2nd Runner-up respectively.

The winners in the Institutional Category of the Shillong Water Hackathon are Team Jerraswamynathan (Dual Triangles Private Limited), where Team Meghalaya Institute of Governance and Team Green Umtung were 1 st and 2 nd Runner-up respectively. (NNN)